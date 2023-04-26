Millions of dollars granted to combat homelessness

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday, local mayors, Tennessee Continuum of Care Directors, and more gathered to receive a $3.2 million Continuum Care grant to address homelessness in Jackson.

“Today’s check was over $1.6 million. And all together, it was over $3.2 million that was received, but this has been done nationwide,” said Jose Alvarez, the Regional Administrator of HUD.

Just last week, the City of Jackson had a groundbreaking ceremony for the men’s homeless shelter. Some of the $3.2 million will go into support and programming for those with no place to go.

“It will offer support service in the shelter. We will also have permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals that have disabilities, mental health issues, and substance abuse,” said Amy McDonald, the Executive Director of Tennessee Homeless Solutions.

Area Relief Ministries received $200,000, Tennessee Homeless Solutions received over a million dollars, and Jesus Cares received $414,000.

Jesus Cares is a new agency for the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. Their plan is to build tiny homes in McNairy County for those who are unsheltered.

“During the COVID, we dealt with 88 homeless people in a county that’s 25,000 or less. So we saw the need of this so bad. There’s not enough housing, period. Much less for unsheltered homeless people,” said one woman with Jesus Cares.

“The tiny homes are very innovative, and they were a new agency for us. They have been involved in our continuum to receive money. And we think they’re innovation and their ability to own the land, they already have the drawings. Everything made them such an integral part of our application,” said Dr. Vicki Lake, with the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

According to McDonald, there has been a decrease in homelessness in the past couple of years.

In 23 counties there was a 6% decrease in homelessness, and nearly 60% in chronic homelessness.

Leaders are hopeful that with the prevention programs coming, they could decrease the amount of people without a home.

“We’re hoping to decrease the numbers that comes in and put a real dent in the numbers that are out there. So that way after the next three years in this funding, when someone comes into the system, there’ll be immediate service and they don’t have to wait,” McDonald said.

