Services for Minister Marilyn Davis Price, age 67 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:00 A.M., at the Love & Truth Church Auditorium B – 565 Oil Well Road in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 9:30 A.M., until time of service.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Minister Price, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Marilyn-Price-4/# !/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.