More than $230 million going towards state’s water systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 grants are going towards the state’s water systems.
According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, there are 102 grants totaling more than $230,000,000 going to Tennessee’s drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.
Grants include:
- Atwood — $815,203
- Carroll County – $2,224,218
- Stanton – $4,024,745
- Waverly – $1,325,000 (Another non-collaborative for $1,487,920)
- Alamo – $831,197
- Benton County – $1,481,306
- Bolivar – $2,550,364
- Bradford – $794,015
- Brownsville – $2,078,119
- Camden – $2,442,490
- Covington – $1,789,511
- Decatur – $4,159,003
- Decatur County – $1,424,739
- Dyersburg – $4,204,446
- Gibson County – $3,530,705
- Halls – $885,728
- Hardin County – $770,850
- Lauderdale County – $4,411,275
- Middleton – $1,545,363
- Milan – $1,729,735
- Scott’s Hill – $2,230,909
- Selmer – $6,046,448
- Somerville – $2,259,831
- Tiptonville – $2,321,792
- Toone – $657,188
- Trenton – $1,208,392
You can find details on how some of the funds will be used in their towns and cities here.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan.
You can find more news from across the state here.