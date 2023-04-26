More than $230 million going towards state’s water systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 grants are going towards the state’s water systems.

According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, there are 102 grants totaling more than $230,000,000 going to Tennessee’s drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.

Grants include:

Atwood — $815,203

Carroll County – $2,224,218

Stanton – $4,024,745

Waverly – $1,325,000 (Another non-collaborative for $1,487,920)

Alamo – $831,197

Benton County – $1,481,306

Bolivar – $2,550,364

Bradford – $794,015

Brownsville – $2,078,119

Camden – $2,442,490

Covington – $1,789,511

Decatur – $4,159,003

Decatur County – $1,424,739

Dyersburg – $4,204,446

Gibson County – $3,530,705

Halls – $885,728

Hardin County – $770,850

Lauderdale County – $4,411,275

Middleton – $1,545,363

Milan – $1,729,735

Scott’s Hill – $2,230,909

Selmer – $6,046,448

Somerville – $2,259,831

Tiptonville – $2,321,792

Toone – $657,188

Trenton – $1,208,392

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan.

