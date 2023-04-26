Services for Ms. Annie K. Jones, age 74 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12 Noon at the Hurt’s Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The visitation for Ms. Jones will be on Thursday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at Hurt’s Chapel.

If you would like to order flowers in memory of Ms. Jones, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Annie-Jones-47/#! /TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.