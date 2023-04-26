Mugshots : Madison County : 4/25/23 – 4/26/23
Cody McIntyre
Cody McIntyre: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear
Daniel Schwartz
Daniel Schwartz: Violation of probation
Jessica Kizer
Jessica Kizer: Simple domestic assault
Julie Neal
Julie Neal: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Latamia Dickerson
Latamia Dickerson: Violation of community corrections
Mervin Anderson
Mervin Anderson: Violation of probation
Tammy Webb
Tammy Webb: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/26/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.