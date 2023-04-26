Rain Showers Overnight, Storm Chances on Thursday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for April 26th:

A low pressure system will move through West Tennessee over the next 36 hours. Rain showers will return after midnight and be heavy at times Thursday morning. Another round of showers and storms is expected to redevelop in the late afternoon and evening hours on Thursday as well. We are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms. Gusty winds will be the main threat but a rotating storm or hail maker cannot be ruled out in the evening hours. We will have a full detailed look at your forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies moved in Wednesday evening for West Tennessee. There will be a few breaks in the clouds tonight but not many as a low pressure system will be getting closer overnight. Highs reached the mid to upper 60s into the afternoon and Wednesday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 50s. There will be some late night showers and a few weak storms could mix in into the early morning hours. We are not expecting severe weather though tonight. The winds will come out of the east or northeast most of the night.

THURSDAY:

The next storm system will push through West Tennessee on Thursday. As the low pressure gets closer a warm front will try to lift through sparking a couple rounds of rain showers with some storms embedded in the action. The severe weather threat is low (currently a marginal 1/5) but a couple of gusty storms will be possible; tornadoes and hail are not likely but cannot be ruled out. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday night lows will only fall down to the mid 50s due to the increase in moisture and humidity during the day. The winds are forecast to come out of the south or southeast under the warm front. Expect a widespread 1/2″ to 1″ of rain across the region with some areas seeing close to 2″ that encounter the thunderstorms as well.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out warm and humid but temperatures will cool down some as the front moves through in the morning hours. Highs on Friday will hit the upper 60s early in the day before falling down to the mid to upper 40s or low 50s by Friday night. There will be some early showers or weak storms sticking around in the morning but we should see the clouds clear out and have a nice afternoon and evening for most of us. The winds will shift to the west or northwest behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

The forecast for the weekend isn’t very clear yet. We are certain the first half of the day on Saturday is going to be nice. There is a chance some showers may try to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning but confidence in the following system bringing us much rainfall is low as of now. We will see the clouds increase Saturday night into Sunday morning but the showers may miss us and stay to the south. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 70° and mid 60s are expected on Sunday. Saturday night lows will dip down to around 50° but we are expecting low 40s for Sunday night. Sunday night looks to the be the coldest temperatures currently in the forecast behind the late weekend system. We are expecting the skies to clear out by Sunday evening/night as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week looks like it is going to start out quite nice. Temperatures are forecast to be below normal most of the week but we are expecting mostly sunny skies for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 60s, upper 60s on Tuesday and 70s will return on Wednesday. Morning lows will be a bit chilly with the clear skies and drop down to the mid 40s for the first have of the week as well. Rain chances will return towards the back half of the work week in West Tennessee. The winds are forecast to start out of the northwest and linger from the west as well for the start of the week for us.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The next chance for rain and storms will return Wednesday night into Thursday. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring too although some low 40s look possible to kick off next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

