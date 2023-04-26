Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance celebrates history

JACKSON, Tenn. — The year 2023 marks 100 years of Tennessee having a sustainable funding source for roads.

The Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance see this time as a way to celebrate, but also appreciate history.

To celebrate 100 years of the state’s road system, the alliance wants to engage the public by sharing their stories, historical photos, and news articles related to the building and development of our road system.

The Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance is encouraging Tennesseans to take a drive on State Route 1, originally known as the Memphis to Bristol Highway, and share your journey

