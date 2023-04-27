3 arrested in Henderson County drug investigation

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 36-year-old William Corey Hayes, 32-year-old Megan Nicole Giachetti, and 22-year-old Breanna Helen Austin were taken into custody Wednesday.

The TBI says agents and investigators have been working to target illegal drug activity in Henderson County since January, and evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for a home in the 217000 block of Highway 412 East in Lexington.

The TBI and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant on Wednesday, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, 26th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Huntingdon Police Department.

According to the TBI, the search resulted in the discovery of drugs — including meth and marijuana — along with drug paraphernalia. A release states all three residents present in the home at the time of the search warrant were arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

A news release states Hayes and Giachetti are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of schedule IV. The release states Austin is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and distribute as well as possession of marijuana.

For more local crime stories, click here.