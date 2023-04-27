Celebration to mark 35th Anniversary of The STAR Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A celebration marking a major milestone here in the Hub City is coming up soon.

On Thursday, May 11, the STAR Center is celebrating its 35th Anniversary, honoring founders Chuck and Margaret Doumitt.

The event will take place at Union University at the Carl Grant Events Center.

There will be a gathering of friends, supporters, donors, and so many more.

President of the STAR Center, Dr. Jennifer Graves, says she’s grateful what the team members do for people with disabilities.

“All of this comes from the Doumitt family and what they desired to do,” said Dr. Graves. “To help not only their kids, but others in similar situations, and I’m amazed.”

The STAR Center’s mission is to help any person with any disability realize their potential.

According to Dr. Graves, more than 4,000 people are served each year by the STAR Center.

