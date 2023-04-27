‘Drop the Mic’ event showcases National Poetry Month

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Griot Collective held a free special event in downtown Jackson Thursday night.

The literary arts organization held a “Drop the Mic” event in honor of National Poetry Month.

The event was held ‘The Ned and featured poets reading their original poems and works by their favorite poets.

The Griot Collective holds more events as well including poetry contests for kids, open mic nights, a poetry and jazz fest and much more.

“Next month, we’re having a visiting writer series. That’s another one of our programs. Our guest will be poet Jacquelyn Tremble from Alabama. She’ll conduct a two hour workshop and then she’ll give a reading of her work,” said James E. Cherry, President of the Griot Collective.

The visiting writer series will take place at the Comeunity Cafe in downtown Jackson May 20, starting at 10 p.m.