‘Faith in the Marketplace’ luncheon returns to Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University’s McAfee School of Business hosted its annual “Faith in the Marketplace” luncheon, with guest speaker Frank Harrison on Thursday.

Harrison has served in various leadership roles, including chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated since 1996.

Harrison’s great-grandfather first introduced Coca-Cola to the Carolinas, and Harrison is now the fourth-generation family leader of what has become the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler.

In 2008, Harrison co-founded Open Eyes, a public, nonprofit ministry dedicated to equipping leaders throughout the world who serve those in need, share the message of Jesus Christ and disciple believers.

Interim Dean for the McAfee School of Business, Karen Miller, explains that Harrison wants to teach people.

“About being a servant leader in business, and how to be people focused and follow and lead with the heart of God,” Miller said.

According to Miller, the luncheon is a great chance for students to experience successful business leaders who have excelled as Christian leaders in business, and she said the luncheon provides local businesses the opportunity to learn the strategic integration of faith and the workplace.

“This is one of the largest attendance we have had so far,” Miller said. “We have over 270 people registered for this event, and so it’s amazing for us to see that the community is as interested in what we have to share about integrating faith into the workplace, so it’s nice to see the community come together with us.”

This was the 7th annual “Faith in the Marketplace” luncheon held by Union University.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.