Few Weak Storms Thursday, Another Rain Chance on Saturday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for April 27th:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued tonight in West Tennessee for Shelby and Fayette counties. The threat is for some isolated hail storms producing up to quarter size hail. Any strong storms in our area will stay south of I-40 most likely. We will keep an eye on the storms through 11pm tonight.

Southeast winds have pushed a warm front north of West Tennessee increasing the local instability which could lead to a few storms developing this evening. Hail will be the main threat although some gusty winds will also be possible. The tornado threat appears to be very low. We will have the latest timing on when these potential storms will move through you area coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The next storm system will push through West Tennessee tonight. As the low pressure gets closer a warm front will try to lift through sparking a couple rounds of rain showers with some storms embedded in the action. The severe weather threat is low but a couple of small hail makers will be possible; tornadoes and gusty winds are not likely but cannot 100% be ruled out.

Highs on Thursday will reached the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday night lows will only fall down to the mid 50s due to the increase in moisture and humidity during the day. The winds are forecast to come out of the south or southeast under the warm front before turning to the northwest by Friday morning. Expect a widespread 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain across the region with some areas seeing close to 1″ that encounter the thunderstorms as well.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out warm and humid but temperatures will cool down some as the front moves through in the morning hours. Highs on Friday will hit the upper 60s early in the day before falling down to the low 50s by Friday night. There could be a few early showers or weak storms sticking around in the early morning hours but we should see the clouds clear out and have a nice afternoon and evening for most of us. The winds will shift to the west or northwest behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

The forecast for the weekend isn’t very clear yet. We are expecting a few isolated showers into the day on Saturday but we are not expecting much. There is a chance some showers may try to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning along the front as well, but confidence in the following system bringing us much rainfall is low as of now. We will see the clouds increase Saturday and linger into Sunday morning but the showers may miss us and stay to the south as well this weekend, it will be close. Highs on Saturday will make it up to the low 70s and mid 60s are expected on Sunday. Saturday night lows will dip down to around 50° but we are expecting low 40s for Sunday night. Sunday night looks to the be the coldest temperatures currently in the forecast behind the late weekend system. We are expecting the skies to clear out by Sunday evening/night as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week looks like it is going to start out quite nice. Temperatures are forecast to be below normal most of the week but we are expecting mostly sunny skies for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 60s, upper 60s on Tuesday and 70s will return on Wednesday. Morning lows will be a bit chilly with the clear skies and drop down to the mid 40s for the first have of the week as well. Rain chances will return towards the back half of the work week in West Tennessee. The winds are forecast to start out of the northwest and linger from the west as well for the start of the week for us.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The next chance for rain and storms will return Wednesday night into Thursday. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring too although some low 40s look possible to kick off next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

