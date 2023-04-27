Friends of Heart to host series of fundraising events next month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends of Heart, a local nonprofit aiming to improve heart health in West Tennessee, will be hosting a series of upcoming events.

On Thursday, May 4, the organization will hold a private fundraising event with former University of Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer, who will mingle with guests and deliver a presentation.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, Friends of Heart will host its first-ever pickleball tournament. The tournament will take place at the Westwood Recreation Center with 40 players facing off.

Finally, on Thursday, May 11, Boots & Bling will return to Jackson, now serving as a fundraiser for Friends of Heart. Described as the ultimate “Girls’ Night Out,” the event will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at Hub City Brewing, featuring dancing, a mechanical bull, and education on preventing heart disease.

“We are hitting a total range of people throughout different facets of life and good diversity. I really like that because we all are affected by heart disease. We all know someone who has,” said Caitlin Clark, Executive Director for Friends of Heart.

Visit the links below for more details on these events:

