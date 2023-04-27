Jessie Catlett Warren Howell, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Dr. John Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jessie was born on December 12, 1950, in Brownsville, TN to Jesse and Mary Lou Catlett. She worked as the Activities Director at Sugar Creek Senior Living Community in Brownsville, TN. She took great pride in her work and loved decorating Sugar Creek and taking care of their flowers. She enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. She was known as one who had a green thumb when it came to plants and flowers. She was a faithful member of Shaw Chapel Baptist Church. She will long be remembered as a kind, Godly woman, and a loyal friend to so many people. She had an unconditional love for everyone and was truly a shining example of Christ’s love.

She is survived by one son, Wayne Warren (Jacqueline) and one sister, Brenda Swain (Bobby). She also leaves a legacy of love for her three grandchildren, Brittany Warren Barr (Donald), Justin Warren and Jacob Warren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Lee Warren; her second husband, James Howell; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Warren; her parents, Jesse and Mary Lou Catlett.

Pallbearers for the service will be Wayne Warren, Justin Warren, Jacob Warren, Donald Barr, Chase Phillips, and Harold Hendrix, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shaw Chapel Baptist Church, 3772 Shaw Chapel Rd., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.