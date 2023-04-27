Local event highlights National Stress Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local business is helping people relieve stress with an interesting way to workout.

Hotworx is a business that allows people to come in and do their workouts inside of an infrared sauna.

For National Stress Awareness Month, they partnered with local businesses that promote or prevent stress.

Inside their store, they had an art studio, chiropractors, massage therapy, essential oils, and a fresh fruit truck out front.

“All of the Hotworx studios across the nation are celebrating and just bringing that awareness. I just learned a statistic yesterday that 4 in 5 people in the United States, 80% of people are struggling with anxiety, stress, or depression,” said Jill Joiner, general manager of Hotworx.

You can go to Hotworx located on Union University Drive in north Jackson during their staffed hours for a free workout.