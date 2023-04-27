Services for Mr. Anthony Victor McLeod, age 61 of Memphis, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12 Noon, at Longview Community Holiness Church – 1905 South Lauderdale Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38106. The interment will be in the Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at Longview.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. McLeod, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Anthony-Mcleod-2/ #!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.