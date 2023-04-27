Mr. Anthony Victor McLeod

WBBJ Staff,

PurpleServices for Mr. Anthony Victor McLeod, age 61 of Memphis, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12 Noon, at Longview Community Holiness Church – 1905 South Lauderdale Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38106. The interment will be in the Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at Longview.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. McLeod, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Anthony-Mcleod-2/#!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.

