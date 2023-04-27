Services for Mrs. Classie Mae Croom Johnson, age 92 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12 Noon, at the Estes Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Trice’s Chapel Cemetery.

The visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at the Church.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Johnson, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Classie-Johnson/# !/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411