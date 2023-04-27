Services for Mrs. Margaret Virginia Dickerson Wade, age 101 of Alamo, Tennessee will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, 12 Noon at the Unity Temple Church of God In Christ in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Old Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 3:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Wade, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Virginia-Wade-9/# !/TributeWall

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Wade will begin on Monday, at 11:55 A.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service on the You Tube link https://youtube.com/@donniebra dford7888

You can also view the service on our website. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to website, click on her Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.