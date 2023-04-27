Mugshots : Madison County : 4/26/23 – 4/27/23

Courtney Edwards Courtney Edwards: Violation of probation

Allen Strain Allen Strain: Failure to appear

Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Criminal trespass

Sabrina Bell Sabrina Bell: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/27/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.