United Way West TN to offer new tutoring program following grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new tutoring program will soon be offered by United Way of West Tennessee.

The program, called Tutor U, is made possible following a Connected Literacy Partner grant by the Tennessee Department of Education.

A news release states the grant awarded United Way with more than $830,000 to implement tutoring for first through third grade students.

According to the release, the Tutor U program aims to build upon the organization’s education work in Madison and Haywood Counties through high-dosage, low ratio tutoring.

“I am grateful to United Way of West Tennessee as thoughtful advocates for our school district and community. The Connected Literacy grant will help us improve communication and comprehension skills among our youngest learners,” said Dr. Marlon King, Superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School System. “As we continually improve literacy and academic outcomes in our elementary grades, JMCSS is strengthened by the assistance of community partners like the United Way. This is a significant win for JMCSS and the families we serve in Madison County.”

The program will begin this summer, coinciding with JMCSS’ and HCS’ summer camps, and will continue through the ’23-’24 school year. The release states 600 students will be tutored through the program across multiple sites, including the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson, the Boys and Girls Club of Brownsville, YMCA afterschool programs, the Salvation Army, and other elementary schools.

“United Way has been committed to improving educational outcomes through programs like the Read Team, Wow Wagon, and Bright Start West Tennessee. Building on these programs, we

are thrilled to receive this grant and launch Tutor U” said Olivia Abernathy, Senior Director of the Office of Childhood Success. “We believe this investment will help close achievement gaps and ensure more of our children are reading by the end of third grade.”

According to the release, over 150 tutors are needed to implement the program. While many will come from partnerships with education departments at local colleges and universities, additional tutors from the community will be needed. Anyone interested can click here to complete an application or contact Olivia Abernathy at oabernathy@unitedway.tn.org for more information.

Click here to learn more about United Way of West Tennessee, or here to learn more about Bright Start West Tennessee.

For more local news, click here.