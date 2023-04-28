4 UT Martin students receive recognition

MARTIN, Tenn. — Four University of Tennessee at Martin students were recognized by the Agriculture Future of America Organization.

The students were Victoria Holliday, a junior agricultural engineering technology major, Sarah Tyler, a sophomore agricultural business student, Libby Rushton, a junior agricultural business major, Bree Mills, a sophomore agricultural education major, and Libby Rushton, a junior agricultural business major.

“AFA and I both understand the importance of agriculture in the sustainment of the world,” said Holliday. “Applying for the AFA Food Institute was an easy decision because of my pursuit of becoming a food scientist.”

“Because of my positive experiences with the AFA Leaders Conference, I knew I wanted to advocate for this wonderful organization to my college peers and make them aware of the opportunities available,” said Tyler. “I strive to set goals that will increase the awareness of AFA programs, such as the six institutes throughout the year and the annual leaders conference.”

“AFA has created a diverse space for me and my peers to further our knowledge of agriculture,” said Mills. “I hope the policy institute will help me learn more about what agriculture policy is in our country and how it works on the national level.”

You can read more about the students here.

UT Martin also announced that an official from Ford Motor will be speaking at the university’s spring commencement. You can read about her here.

Find more local news here.