70th fish fry continues with parade

PARIS, Tenn. — The 70th annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry continued with a parade on Friday.

Organizations across West Tennessee came together to walk in the parade in Paris, including several school bands.

The Small Fry Parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

