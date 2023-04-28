Cancer survivors, their supporters gather in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Amp was packed Friday evening for an event full of food and entertainment, all for a good cause.

Several cancer survivors were invited downtown to raise awareness for the fight against cancer.

“So we’re out here at Relay for Life out at the Amphitheater. It’s a free community event. We’re going to have a concert later tonight. We got some teams that are set up that are fundraising here tonight. We’re all raising money for cancer research and for resources that are used for both locally here in Jackson, as well as nationally,” said Nicole Russell, the Staff Partner for the American Cancer Society in Jackson.

This event welcomed all cancer survivors, care givers, advocates and more.

And for the first time since COVID-19, a survivor’s dinner was held. And after dinner, survivors joined hands and started the relay.

“I wanted to come because I ended up missing the last one’s that I’ve been in, and I’m from Morganfield, Kentucky. And the last minute I found my letter and she told me, yes, I can still come. And I’m a seven year survivor, and I am truly blessed,” said Kathi Bell, a cancer survivor.

Many survivors say, not only is it a blessing to be alive, but to be able to be around others who have similar experiences.

“I feel good, I feel great, I feel excited just to be here amongst all the cancer survivors and all the supporters because I want to support all those that made it through cancer. And all those that didn’t make it, I still pray for them also,” said Patrena Weatherington, a cancer survivor.

All of the donations and money will go to the American Cancer Society to continue the research to find a cure. Weatherington said she beat cancer two times, and everyday, her fight continues.

“The first time, it was horrible. But I survived it the second time. It was shocked and I survived that. And I pray that it never happens to me again. I’m going to be in remission forever,” Weatherington said.

As the night went on, attendees could enjoy food and live entertainment from Rev. Jessie and The Holy Smokes.

