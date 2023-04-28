Fifth annual festivals highlights nations around the world

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school system held a community-wide event to help some special students share their culture.

Fifth annual festivals highlights nations around the world

The Jackson-Madison County School System held their fifth annual International Festival Friday night.

Dozens of vendors participated in the event at North Parkway Middle School, along with several performers.

Those in attendance were given a passport which they then used to travel “around the world,” or in this case, from one section of the room to another.

At each “country,” participants were able to enjoy activities, food, drinks, and more from each represented nation.

Organizers shared how the event is created.

“So each one of the ESL teachers does a different country, and they turn that into a project that they do with the students in their class. And usually they have a student from that country to represent it,” said Nancy Ibrahim, the ESL Director for JMCSS.

The International Festival is a free, community-wide event.

