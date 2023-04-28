Isolated Showers Saturday, Sunny Start to Next Week

A low pressure system and cold front will keep some shower activity around on Saturday but we are not expecting storms. Another front will pass by Sunday morning but we should see the sun return late Sunday and plenty of sunshine will hang around to kick off next week. Temperatures are forecast to stay below normal for the next several days unfortunately. We will have the rest of your forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

A few light showers lingered through Friday morning into Friday afternoon but we should be dry for the remainder of the night across West Tennessee. Highs on Friday hit the upper 60s early in the day before falling down to the low 50s by Saturday morning. The clouds will continue to break up some overnight tonight but are expected to return as we kick off the weekend. The winds will stay out of the northwest tonight but will be light or even calm at times.

THE WEEKEND:

The forecast for the weekend has a little bit of something for everyone. We are expecting a few isolated showers during the first half of the day on Saturday but we are not expecting much. There is a chance some showers may try to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning along the front as well, but confidence in the following front bringing us much rainfall is low as of now. We will see the clouds increase early Saturday and linger into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will make it up to the low 70s and mid 60s are expected on Sunday. Saturday night lows will dip down to around 50° but we are expecting low 40s for Sunday night. Sunday night looks to the be the coldest temperatures currently in the forecast behind the late weekend system. We are expecting the skies to clear out by Sunday evening/night as well and stay away for several days.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week looks like it is going to start out quite nice. Temperatures are forecast to be below normal most of the week but we are expecting mostly sunny skies for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 60s, upper 60s on Tuesday and low 70s will return on Wednesday. Morning lows will be a bit chilly with the clear skies and drop down to the mid 40s for the first have of the week as well. Rain chances will return towards the back half of the work week in West Tennessee. The winds are forecast to start out of the northwest and linger from the west as well for the start of the week for us. We could see a few storms return on Friday and the start of next weekend could be a bit soggy, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast for next weekend as the week progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The next chance for rain and storms will return late next week. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring too although some low 40s look possible to kick off next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

