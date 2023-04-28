JPD confirms man injured in Thursday shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared an update on a shooting that occurred Thursday night.
According to the department, the shooting took place on Russell Road late Thursday night.
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crews arrived after 10:30 p.m. and described a heavy police presence and evidence markers on the ground.
According to Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale, a man was shot and suffered from life-threating injuries. Police say he was rushed to a local hospital.
Tisdale said that there is no suspect information at this time, and that the investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for future updates.
