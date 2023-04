LIFELINE says FDA update eases blood donation restriction

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services says their has been an update from the FDA on who can donate blood.

LIFELINE says that under new guidance, those who were previously barred from donating due to travel or living in the in the United Kingdom, France, or Ireland has been lifted.

According to LIFELINE, the FDA says there is longer a concern regarding Mad Cow Disease being transmitted by people who were in those areas.

LIFELINE also released their list of May blood drives across the area:

Food Rite (Armory St.) – Trenton 5/1/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Paris Elem. & W.G. Rhea 5/1/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Hardin Medical Center – Savannah 5/3/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

FUMC – Paris 5/4/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Simmons Bank – Bolivar 5/5/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 5/5/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

TN National Guard – Jackson 5/6/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Selmer Courthouse 5/8/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

E.W. James & Sons – Martin 5/8/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

South Fulton HS 5/9/2023 8:30am – 2:00pm

Harrelson School – Puryear 5/10/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Lakewood Elem. – Buchanan 5/10/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Ripley Primary School 5/11/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

USJ 5/11/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Henderson Co. Comm. Hosp. 5/11/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Lowe’s – Milan 5/12/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

First Baptist Church – Adamsville 5/12/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

First Baptist Church – Parsons 5/15/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Southside Church of Christ – Dresden 5/15/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Novolex – Jackson 5/16/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Joe Mahan Ford – Paris 5/18/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Lowe’s – South Jackson 5/19/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Englewood North Campus – Medina 5/21/2023 8:30am – 12:30pm

E.W. James – Union City 5/22/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Henderson Church of Christ 5/22/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pk

Hardin Homes – Savannah 5/23/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Henry Co. Medical Center – Paris 5/24/2023 9:00am – 4:00pm

First Baptist Church – Troy 5/24/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

JMCGH 5/25/2023 8:00am – 6:00pm

Newbern Methodist Church 5/26/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Tate Family Foods 5/26/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Piggly Wiggly – Scotts Hill 5/26/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Walgreens – Lexington 5/30/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Lowe’s – Union City 5/30/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Donate blood or platelets at LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson or in Dyersburg. For additional information, call (731) 427-4431.

No appointment is necessary to donate whole blood, but due to the process of donating platelets, appointments are required.

