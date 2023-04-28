Lorene P. Kelley, age 79, lifelong resident of Mason, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023 at her home.

A visitation of remembrance for Lorene will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Lorene was born September 21, 1943 at her family home in Mason and attended Fayette County schools. She was employed at Sears before retiring after 30 years of service.

Lorene was of the Methodist faith and attended Belmont United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

Lorene is survived by her daughter, Stacy Kelley Becker (Darin) of Mason, TN; her son, Chris Kelley (Christy) of Atoka, TN; her sister, Jacqueline Pattat Simpson of Mason, TN; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy W. Kelley; her son, Tony Kelley; her parents, Alvin and Lissie Pattat; her brother, Dee Roberts; and one great-grandchild.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Belmont Cemetery Association, c/o Jackie Simpson, 855 Belmont Road, Mason, TN 38049.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.