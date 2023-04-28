Military symposium begins at Discovery Park

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America is hosting its annual Military History and Armed Forces Symposium.

The event kicked off Friday, featuring a variety of programs and interactive activities that explore the past, present, and future of the American military.

All active military service members, veterans, and their guests will receive free admission to Discovery Park during both days of this event.

Friday’s events was designed with students in mind and provided both military and history-related content perfect for school groups.

The weekend-long event will include presentations, panel discussions, demonstrations of military equipment, gallery talks, and more.

Guests will also experience historical interpreters and period musicians throughout the museum and park.

