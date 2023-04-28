Mugshots : Madison County : 4/27/23 – 4/28/23 2 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Dilbeck, Richard Dilbeck, Richard: Failure to appear Brown, Deadrick Brown, Deadrick: Failure to appear Garza, Dakota Garza, Dakota: Violation of conditions of community supervision Goodman, Michael Goodman, Michael: Simple domestic assault Lyons, Christopher Lyons, Christopher: Misuse of 911 Nanney, Alyssa Nanney, Alyssa: Simple domestic assault Person, Martavious Person, Martavious: Failure to appear Richardson III, Ricky Richardson III, Ricky: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, possession of stolen property Richardson, Kendarius Richardson, Kendarius: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Smith, Charles Smith, Charles: Failure to appear Webster, Tamarius Webster, Tamarius: Failure to appear Williamson, Markevious Williamson, Markevious: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/28/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin