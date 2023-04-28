Pinson Mounds to host Bee Fest 5K event in May

PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Archeologic Park is inviting the community to the Bee Fest and Virtual Honeybee 5K.

A news release states all proceeds from the event will support the park’s Honeybee Project.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20, which is recognized as World Bee Day, craft and educational vendors will be set up as runners participate in the 5K.

Registration is required with a $20 fee, and runners will receive a virtual bib, a finishers medal, and a certificate for donating to the Honeybee Project.

A virtual 5K is also being offered between May 15-22, in which runners can complete their miles through any course they choose and log their time online. Registration for the virtual 5K is $25.

Click here to register for either of the Bee Fest races, and for more information, you can call the park office at (731) 988-5614.

Pinson Mounds is located at 460 Ozier Road in Pinson.

For more news in the Madison County area, click here.