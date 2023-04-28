Several groups to host free workshop

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two chambers of commerce and a local college are partnering to help minority business owners.

According to a news release, a free certification workshop will be held at Lane College on June 5, aimed at helping business owners take advantage of contracting and entrepreneurial opportunities as a result of the Blue Oval City project.

It will be at 10 a.m. in the Kirkendoll Building on Lane’s campus.

For more information on the workshop, call (731) 424-2030 or (731) 506-8219 or email jacksonmcaacc@gmail.com.

It is being brought to the public by the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce, Lane College, and the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce.

