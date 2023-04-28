Titans trade up, take QB Will Levis in 2nd round of draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded up eight spots with Arizona and drafted quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky with the No. 33 pick overall Friday night in the NFL draft.

They started Friday night with the 41st pick overall in the second round and No. 72 in the third. In the deal, the Titans also flipped selections in the third round to 81. They also will send Arizona their third-round pick in 2024.

Levis left Kansas City after sitting around and never hearing his name called Thursday night. The Titans have a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who has one year left on his contract with a salary cap hit of $36.6 million after going 6-6 and missing five games with an injured right ankle last season.

The Titans started their draft by taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall Thursday night as they continued rebuilding their offensive line. They came into this draft with only six selections and none in the fourth round.

This is the second straight draft the Titans have traded up and drafted a quarterback. Former general manager Jon Robinson, fired in December, traded up to take Malik Willis out of Liberty at No. 86 overall out of Liberty in 2022.

Willis started three of the eight games he played, and he threw for 276 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns before being benched for Joshua Dobbs, who was signed Dec. 21 to try and get Tennessee into the playoffs.

Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

That was a big drop from the 2021 season when Tannehill was intercepted 14 times — the second-highest total of his career. Tannehill turns 35 in July.

