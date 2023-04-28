TWRA to release weekly fishing forecast

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared ways for fishing lovers to have the best fishing experience.

R3 Marketing Program Manager for the TWRA, David Lowrie explained that the weekly forecast is the agency receiving reports on as many lakes in the state as possible.

Krill managers, guides who work the bodies of water, and others send in the reports.

Lowrie said that the krill managers and krill clerks do very detailed reports to tell you how to catch everything in the lake, including brim, catfish, bass, and more.

“The intent is to help the fishing public have a better opportunity to catch fish each time they go out,” Lowrie said.

Lowrie expressed that the inspiration behind starting this weekly forecast was during the pandemic.

The TWRA wanted to help people enjoy the outdoor experience because at that moment in time, the outdoor experience was all you had due to everything shutting down.

They also wanted to provide more information to the public.

“Help educate them about the different opportunities to fish, the different types of fish, and we didn’t want those folks that were starting new or coming back to the outdoors to go out and have a bad experience,” Lowrie said.

Lowrie also said there is an app called Fishbrain. It’s a social media type app where people who love to fish can talk amongst each other and share their catches, give fishing tips, and more.

“You don’t have to wave through politics and all of those other things. Mostly, it’s people reporting their own fish catches, just sharing the picture, or sharing a picture with details on how they caught the fish. The cool thing about Fishbrain is all types of fish,” Lowrie said.

The TWRA says that there are still several lakes that are not reporting.

If you’re interested in being a reporter for any of the lakes that are not yet covered, you can go to tn.gov/twra or email ask.twra@tn.gov.

