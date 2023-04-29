Fun event raises awareness to an important cause

LEXINGTON, Tenn.—Family, friends, and veterans spent time together to raise awareness.

There were many things to do and some important information to learn about how our cities, counties and the State of Tennessee can make an impact to help prevent veteran suicide.

The Reboot Camp Charity is working together with Operation Zero, to not only raise awareness of the epidemic of veteran suicide, but to offer effective solutions on how to actively prevent it.

By creating new ripples of hope and positive action into communities, it can help to bring back the values our country was founded on.

For more information on the Reboot Camp Charity, visit www.rebootcampus.org.

