Jackson Christian student headed to Boston

JACKSON, Tenn.—Jackson Christian student receives a scholarship to Boston college.

According to information from Jackson Christian, Senior Ryder Hendry has accepted an offer to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA this fall.

Hendry is a self taught pianist who plans to pursue a career in film scoring. He developed his vast musical talents by watching YouTube tutorials.

According to Hendry’s mother, he had a love of music at an early age, humming movie tunes as he played as a toddler, and he even received his first standing ovation after his performance in Beethoven’s “Fur Elise ” for the Jackson Christian elementary talent show.

Hendry had this to say about his love of music. “The effect that music has on people—it helps them access emotions and feelings that they can’t find otherwise,” Hendry said. “That’s why I want to go into composition. I want to create that experience for others and move them the way music moves me.”

Hendry has played with the Jackson Christian Eagles Marching and Concert Band since the 6th grade playing percussion. It is also where he learned to read music. In his final showcase performance as a senior he performed a piano solo of Claude Debussy’s “Arabesque No. 1,” receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Jackson Christian President, Dr. Mark Benton had this to say about Hendry, “We are tremendously proud of Ryder. He has a gift given by God, and we are proud to see him use and share his gift with the world.”

Hendry attributes a great deal of his musical success to his music teachers and bandmates at Jackson Christian. During his time there, he was greatly encouraged by music teachers, Tracy Smith and Director Destiny Hall, as well as others. Hendry cites their guidance and encouragement as lighting the path to his success.

“That standing ovation in elementary school – that made me stick with music. I decided I could do it, and I have no regrets. I am excited for what the next chapter brings.” Hendry said.

Hendry’s journey with Berklee College will begin in fall 2023 with a full scholarship. The prestigious college is known for yielding musical success stories, with alumni having won 310 Grammy awards.

For more information on Jackson Christian, visit jcseagles.org.

For more local news stories, click here.