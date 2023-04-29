Funeral service for James Owen Parker, age 71, will be Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Unity Temple COGIC. Burial will follow in Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN.

Mr. Parker died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Mr. Parker will lie-in-state Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Unity Temple COGIC from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922.