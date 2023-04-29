Local Jeep club to host benefit

CAMDEN, Tenn.—A local group is calling on the community for support.

Riding Dirty Jeep Club from Camden will host an event on Saturday, May 6 at AutoZone in Camden. The event will begin at 11 am and will feature a food and bake sale, auction, a raffle giveaway and a Jeep Show from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Proceeds from this event will benefit two local families to help with funeral expenses. The two families both have teens who were recently lost in vehicle accidents.

Ridin Dirty Jeep Club is asking for support from all surrounding Jeep and motorcycle clubs to join in the event, as well as surrounding community members.

The participation fee for the Jeep Show is $10 with proceeds benefiting the families.

The club is also asking for donations for the event including individual bags of chips, non-refrigerated desserts, buns, condiments, napkins, canned drinks, waters, Gatorade, coolers of ice, extra event tables, items for auction, and money for the meats and charcoal.

Donation items can be dropped off Saturday morning of the event or dropped off at Create-A-Gift on Camden Court Square anytime between now and next Saturday. A donation bucket is also set up there for those who would like to give a monetary donation.

For more local news, click here.