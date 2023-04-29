Pet of the Week: Cash

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Cash!

“I’M BATMAN!” Meet Cash, aka Bat-dog, the baby brother of the outlaw gang!

This guy had the worst fate out of all his siblings. He had his leg cruelly broken at just six weeks of age.











He has since made a full recovery but of course, while he was healing he enjoyed trips to his Foster Mom’s office. He is now convinced he will be a Corporate America Dog when he grows up.

Cash loves to snuggle up on the couch after a long hard day of napping. This goofy guy would love to be a part of your family!

He will spend every movie night sneakily stealing your popcorn and heart.

Cash and his siblings were found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of our founders. These sweet pups were full of worms, covered in fleas, ticks and so tired and thirsty.

With some good old-fashioned TLC, these pups have blossomed into sweet, happy-go-lucky pups.

Cash is about 10-months-old, is kennel trained, and doing great about not having accidents in the house. Cash and his siblings are all vaccinated and ready to find their fur-ever homes.

Anyone interested in adopting Cash or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.