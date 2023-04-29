Shooting tournament held in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Tenn.—A shooting tournament was held in a local county.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a fundraiser shooting tournament on Saturday at the Clays at Lone Oaks Farm located in Middleton.









Many people were in attendance for support and to compete, including local high school skeet shooting teams. There were 14 total stations with each having a different challenge for competitors to test their skills.

One of the sponsors for the event, Ryan Knight, said that this was such a great event, and that he was happy to sponsor it.

Board member for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Glenn Miller, explains what it means to have all of this support and to have everyone come out.

“Well, it feels really good to have everyone come and spend the time and energy, money, and effort. I think like Mr. Knight said, ‘it’s all about giving back to our kids and making sure our kids have every opportunity they can to be the best they can in all they do,’” Miller said.

This was the first shooting competition fundraiser that was held by the FCA. They hope to make this an annual event.

