Spring celebration offers fun for everyone

THREE WAY, Tenn.—The friends of Middle Fork Bottoms invited visitors for a day full of of activities, food trucks, and fun.

For those who’ve never seen the area, golf cart tours were available, to see what the park offers. Vinyasa yoga and main fit yoga also took place. And for those who are fans of the water you had the opportunity to bring your own kayak to paddle around the big lake with the West Tennessee Canoe and Kayak Club.

And to end the evening, you could take a bike ride with your family and friends through the several trails they offer.

For more information on Middle Fork Bottoms, visit www.facebook.com/MiddleForkBottoms.

