The Village of Jackson hosts a Spring Fling

JACKSON, Tenn.—One gym opened their doors to welcome visitors for their first ever fundraiser.

The Village of Jackson, home of the Fortress Women’s Gym & Ninja Warrior Hangout, held a fundraiser for Madison Co. CASA.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to CASA to prevent child abuse in Jackson. There were competitions in the women’s gym and in the ninja gym for prizes. Ticket prices covered the entire event, where there was face painting, snow cones, and bouncy houses.

The Fortress Gym, recently opened in November, so this makes their first ever fundraiser held by the gym.

“So a portion of the proceeds today go to CASA. CASA is an organization that works with children, mainly in foster care or who have been placed with relatives, so we’re hoping to give back to the community and just really be the village for families in Jackson,” said Carman Goodman, Partner, The Village of Jackson.

The Village plans on doing more fundraisers in the future.

