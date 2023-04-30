2023 Fur Ball returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—An exciting event was held here in the Hub city for a great cause.

The 2023 Fur Ball event was held on Saturday night at the Jackson Country Club.



















Director of Animal Services for the City of Jackson, Whitney Owen, explains what this event is all about.

“It’s our big gala event, and it’s our main fundraiser for our medical program at the animal care center,” Owen said.

Owen expresses that this event has a lot of history.

“The Humane Society historically was the one who started the event that ran it for almost two decades very successfully. The city took over the operation of the facility that used to be the Humane Society, and so we are continuing their event,” Owen said.

There was plenty of food, drinks, and a silent auction with many items to choose from.

This event funds the community spay and neuter program and has helped provide services to more than a thousand animals in Madison county over the last three years.

People also got to see a lot of the animals strut their stuff with a pet parade.

Owen thanks everyone for the support and showing love to all of the animals here in Jackson.

“We are really excited. We have a great community of animal welfare supporters, and every time we have a need, where we reach out to the public at large, we have a heartwarming response. They’ve never left us hanging,” Owen said.

This event goes back to over 20 years.

