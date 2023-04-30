Canines test their speed at AKC event

JACKSON, Tenn.—On your mark, get set, go! It’s not your normal track race, but it’s a 100 yard dash.. for dogs.

American Kennel Club’s fast coursing ability test took place this weekend. This is an event where dogs run one hundred yards against the clock.

The clock time they run is converted to miles per hour and that’s how many points the dog gets.









If it’s a small dog they have a handicap of two, medium size has a handicap of 1 and a half, larger dogs don’t have a handicap.

For example if a small dog, they run 15 miles per hour, they get 30 points if they run. The dogs are not competing against each other, they’re all running against the clock.

“I’ve seen dogs that can run 100 yards in in less than 7 seconds and that’s a pretty fast dog, whippets can run that fast. We have some boxers that are running pretty fast today, so it’s all breeds depending on their height and size, depends on how fast they run,” said Laura Cox, President, Jackson TN Dog Fanciers.

There were around 50 dogs for the entire weekend. Two trials were done on Saturday and two trials were done on Sunday.