Humboldt PD investigates shooting death

HUMBOLDT, TENN. —Police find shooting victim in Humboldt.

According to a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, a man was found dead early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a ‘subject had been shot’ call at Burrow Street in Humboldt around 2:49 am. Upon arrival one subject, a black male, was found with gunshot wounds. He is identified as 25-year-old Markheous Keshon Lloyd from Humboldt.

Lloyd was transported to a nearby hospital by Gibson Co. EMS, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s body has been sent to West TN Regional Forensic Center in Memphis for autopsy.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.

