Jackson Choral Society performs 11th annual spring performance

JACKSON, Tenn. —A spring concert is held in the Hub City.

The Jackson Choral Society held their spring concert called “Carpe Diem, Cantate Diem! Seize the Day, Sing the Day! was held on Saturday.











The Jackson Choral Society is Madison County’s premier choral ensemble with 60+ singers.

Tickets were $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Bob Vegors, President of the Choral Society board, expressed his gratitude to everyone who came out to the concert.

“We are delighted to have all of these people come and share our music, and we hope that will continue in the future,” Vegors said.

This was the 11th spring performance that the Jackson Choral Society has held.

For more information on the Jackson Choral Society, visit www.facebook.com/jacksonchoralsociety.

