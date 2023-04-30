Local county offers a hygiene solution for those in need

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Henderson county has opened the doors to their newly constructed hygiene station.

This station was built with many volunteers lending a helping hand. The biggest item they’ve ran across is those that don’t have a place to go, they need the ability to get a shower and wash their clothes.







They started construction on the hygiene station around 8 months ago, the focus was to get a couple of bathrooms and laundry facilities so people can come clean, cool down, and stay warm. The hygiene station’s ultimate goal is to provide a level of comfort and safety that many take for granted.

“It’s really hard to get a job even at McDonald’s if you have no ability to get clean and stay clean. There’s also the added factor of comfort after a hard week of walking around and looking for a place to live. It’s good to take a hot shower once in a while, I mean some of us even want one after our day in the office,” said Carl Schlitt, Treasurer, Henderson County Homeless Coalition.

If you’d like to visit the station or know someone who could use the stations resources, it’s located on 264 Spring Street in Lexington.

You can find out more about the station and how to donate or volunteer by contacting the hotline at (731) 307-7593.