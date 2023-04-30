William Barney Brooks

Mr. William Barney Brooks, 70, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00 P. M. at Christian Faith Tabernacle in Brownsville. Interment will be in Christian Faith Tabernacle Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Christian Faith Tabernacle.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472