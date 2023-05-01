2 ranger-led programs to be held May 13

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park says there are two upcoming ranger-led programs.

The park says at the Shiloh Battlefield, a hike called “Johnston’s Last Fight” will be led around the area the Confederal general was killed during the Civil War.

It will be a two-hour hike, according to the park, and will meet at Tour Stop #18 at 10 a.m. Call the Shiloh Visitor Center at (731) 689-5696 to sign up.

In Corinth, kids will be able to “Listen Up!” as they are led on a walk along the Confederate Siege Lines.

This walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center before caravanning to the Confederate Siege Lines on Polk Street, according to the park.

The park says that kids will be able to listen to the natural sounds around them as well as different

sounds recorded in National Parks. Call the Interpretive Center at (662)287-9273 to reserve your child’s spot.

Both events will be on Saturday, May 13.

