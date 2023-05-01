42nd Annual Teapot Festival kicks off in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — The opening ceremony for the Trenton Teapot Festival was held on Sunday.

Every year the festival has a different theme. This year’s theme is, “Let the Tea Times Roll.”

The City of Trenton Mayor Tony Burriss shares that the inspiration behind this festival is that Trenton is the teapot capital of the world.

There is over 500 different teapots in City Hall.

“Of course, invite anybody to come see them at any time, but that was the inspiration for getting this started, and we have been celebrating it ever since,” Mayor Burriss said.

The music at the opening ceremony was provided by the Peabody High School rock ensemble and Susan Dowdy. The girls that participated in the tea party earlier that day also got to show off their outfits and the teapot art that they made.

Mayor Burriss thanks everyone for coming out and making the first day of the festival such a success.

“Trenton is a close-knit town. When we have events like this, everybody comes out and enjoys each other and the festivities,” said Mayor Burriss.

The festival will be celebrated all week long, with all sorts of fun activities that everyone can enjoy.

“And it’s all capped off by our grand parade on the 6th of May, which is next Saturday, and we hope everybody will come out and be part of the parade and come visit us this week at the

Teapot Festival,” said Mayor Burriss.

This is the 42nd annual Trenton Teapot Festival.

